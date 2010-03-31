Neil Berg Bringing ‘101 Years of Broadway’ to The Granada

Broadway buffs delight! Re-creating the biggest moments from the finest shows of the century, composer/lyricist Neil Berg brings an all new production, 101 Years of Broadway, to Santa Barbara to play one night only at The Granada, at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
Accompanied by an all-star New York band, a dazzling cast of five Broadway stars will light up the stage with songs from the hit shows in which they actually starred, including The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Evita, Cats, Wonderful Town, Jesus Christ Superstar, Fiddler on the Roof, Dreamgirls and more.
The sequel to last year’s hit production, 100 Years of Broadway, 101 Years of Broadway is a sprawling revue of American musical treasures from Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Bernstein and more, and includes tributes to Rodgers and Hart, Kander and Ebb, Lerner and Loewe, George Gershwin, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz and Oscar Hammerstein.
In 101 Years, Berg presents revived arrangements of Broadway classics as well as songs from Broadway’s newest hit shows.
Tickets are $30 to $50 and are available at the Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222. Click here to order tickets online.
Stay tuned to win tickets from Noozhawk.
— Vincent Coronado is the marketing director for The Granada.