Online Registration Now Open for Westmont’s Summer Sports Camps

Online registration is open for Westmont College’s summer sports camps, which will take place on new or newly remodeled athletic facilities.

All camps, from June 7 to Aug. 6, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., except co-ed basketball, which will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be included with that camp.

The cost per camp is $215, and each camper will receive a camp T-shirt, photo and instruction by Westmont coaches as well as current and former Westmont student-athletes.

Day care will be provided for $5 per hour from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Campers also will have the opportunity to swim in the Westmont pool throughout their week of camp.

This year, co-ed archery/badminton from July 5-9 looks like the camp to sign up for quickly, with a maximum of 60 campers allowed.

Registration is online only at www.westmont.edu/camps. For more information, call 805.565.6010.

