Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 11:47 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara to Mark National Poetry Month

Readings and other events are planned throughout April

By Carol DeCanio | March 31, 2010 | 6:40 p.m.

Here is a listing of 18 citywide events for April in celebration of National Poetry Month.

Click here for updates.

» April 1-30: Ninth Annual Langston Hughes Tribute, Eastside Library, 1130 E. Montecito St. Poems and drawings by students from Franklin Elementary School. Student reading, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 29. Host: Sojourner Kincaid Rolle.

» Thursday, April 1, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Poets reading throughout downtown during First Thursday.

» Saturday, April 3, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Santa Barbara Poetry Series honoring poets who have published a book in the previous year, featuring Ellen A. Kelley, Joyce La Mers, Melinda Palacio, Peg Quinn, Diana Raab, Mary Kay Rummel, David Starkey and Paul Willis, at the Faulkner Gallery in the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Host: Carol DeCanio. Free.

» Tuesday, April 6, 9 a.m.: Poetry Out Loud Competition winner, Dos Pueblos High School freshman Kelly Nakashima, recites the poem “Elegy on Toy Piano” by Dean Young to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. 105 E. Anapamu St. Host: Ginny Brush. Free.

» Tuesday, April 6, 4 p.m.: The 2010 Shirley Kennedy Memorial Lecture and Poetry Reading of “From Watts to Dakur” by internationally acclaimed Jayne Cortez at the Multicultural Center Theater at UCSB. Sponsored by the UCSB Center for Black Studies Research. Free.

» April 6-13: Chaucer’s Books window display of poems written by elementary students and by Santa Barbara’s poets laureate, David Starkey, Perie Longo and Barry Spacks. Organized by Carol DeCanio.

» Saturday, April 10, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Poetry Zone. Poets Carol DeCanio and Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, Karpeles Manuscript Museum, 21 W. Anapamu St. Host: Suzanne Frost. Free.

» Sunday, April 11, 1 p.m.: Mission Poetry Series. Poets Dan Gerber, Joyce La Mers and Angelica Jochim. Clare’s Place at Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St. Hosts: Susan Blomstad and Paul Fericano. Free.

» Thursday, April 15, 6:30 p.m.: A reading by the Santa Barbara Young Poets Contest winners from high schools and junior high schools. Faulkner Gallery, Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Co-sponsored by The Independent and the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission. Organized by Janice Rorick.

» Saturday, April 17, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: “Santa Barbara Sunday Poets” reading. Alison Schaumberg, Mary Brown, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, Susan Chiavelli, Toni Lorien, Steve Beisner, Marcia Meier and Melinda Palacio. Karpeles Manuscript Museum, 21 W. Anapamu St. Host: Melinda Palacio. Free.

» Sunday, April 18, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: “Tree Reading,” an open reading on the theme of trees. Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Outdoor Amphitheater, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Host: Enid Osborn.

» Sunday, April 18, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: “Young Poets in Wonderland,” elementary school students reading, organized by California Poets in the Schools. Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Host: Christine Kravetz. Free.

» Sunday, April 18, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Haiti Benefit Poetry Reading. Westmont College. Hieronymus Lounge in Kerrwood Hall, the administration building in the upper part of campus. Repeat of Feb. 28 reading at SBCC. Organized by Daniel Galicia.

» Monday, April 19, 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Favorite Poem Reading. Upstairs at the Blue Agave restaurant, 20 E. Cota St. Host: Lois Klein. Free.

» Sunday, April 25, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: “Dramatic Century: Invited Poets Respond to Masterpieces from the Walters Art Museum.” Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Host: David Starkey.

» Thursday, April 29: Ninth Annual Langston Hughes Tribute. Eastside Library. Host: Sojourner Kincaid Rolle . Free.

» Friday, April 30, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Poetry Marathon: Featured Poets. Contemporary Arts Forum, 653 Paseo Nuevo, upstairs. Host: Barry Spacks.

— Carol DeCanio is a local poet.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 