Santa Barbara to Mark National Poetry Month

Here is a listing of 18 citywide events for April in celebration of National Poetry Month.

» April 1-30: Ninth Annual Langston Hughes Tribute, Eastside Library, 1130 E. Montecito St. Poems and drawings by students from Franklin Elementary School. Student reading, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 29. Host: Sojourner Kincaid Rolle.

» Thursday, April 1, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Poets reading throughout downtown during First Thursday.

» Saturday, April 3, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Santa Barbara Poetry Series honoring poets who have published a book in the previous year, featuring Ellen A. Kelley, Joyce La Mers, Melinda Palacio, Peg Quinn, Diana Raab, Mary Kay Rummel, David Starkey and Paul Willis, at the Faulkner Gallery in the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Host: Carol DeCanio. Free.

» Tuesday, April 6, 9 a.m.: Poetry Out Loud Competition winner, Dos Pueblos High School freshman Kelly Nakashima, recites the poem “Elegy on Toy Piano” by Dean Young to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. 105 E. Anapamu St. Host: Ginny Brush. Free.

» Tuesday, April 6, 4 p.m.: The 2010 Shirley Kennedy Memorial Lecture and Poetry Reading of “From Watts to Dakur” by internationally acclaimed Jayne Cortez at the Multicultural Center Theater at UCSB. Sponsored by the UCSB Center for Black Studies Research. Free.

» April 6-13: Chaucer’s Books window display of poems written by elementary students and by Santa Barbara’s poets laureate, David Starkey, Perie Longo and Barry Spacks. Organized by Carol DeCanio.

» Saturday, April 10, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Poetry Zone. Poets Carol DeCanio and Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, Karpeles Manuscript Museum, 21 W. Anapamu St. Host: Suzanne Frost. Free.

» Sunday, April 11, 1 p.m.: Mission Poetry Series. Poets Dan Gerber, Joyce La Mers and Angelica Jochim. Clare’s Place at Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St. Hosts: Susan Blomstad and Paul Fericano. Free.

» Thursday, April 15, 6:30 p.m.: A reading by the Santa Barbara Young Poets Contest winners from high schools and junior high schools. Faulkner Gallery, Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Co-sponsored by The Independent and the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission. Organized by Janice Rorick.

» Saturday, April 17, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: “Santa Barbara Sunday Poets” reading. Alison Schaumberg, Mary Brown, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, Susan Chiavelli, Toni Lorien, Steve Beisner, Marcia Meier and Melinda Palacio. Karpeles Manuscript Museum, 21 W. Anapamu St. Host: Melinda Palacio. Free.

» Sunday, April 18, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: “Tree Reading,” an open reading on the theme of trees. Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Outdoor Amphitheater, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Host: Enid Osborn.

» Sunday, April 18, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: “Young Poets in Wonderland,” elementary school students reading, organized by California Poets in the Schools. Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Host: Christine Kravetz. Free.

» Sunday, April 18, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Haiti Benefit Poetry Reading. Westmont College. Hieronymus Lounge in Kerrwood Hall, the administration building in the upper part of campus. Repeat of Feb. 28 reading at SBCC. Organized by Daniel Galicia.

» Monday, April 19, 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Favorite Poem Reading. Upstairs at the Blue Agave restaurant, 20 E. Cota St. Host: Lois Klein. Free.

» Sunday, April 25, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: “Dramatic Century: Invited Poets Respond to Masterpieces from the Walters Art Museum.” Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Host: David Starkey.

» Thursday, April 29: Ninth Annual Langston Hughes Tribute. Eastside Library. Host: Sojourner Kincaid Rolle . Free.

» Friday, April 30, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Poetry Marathon: Featured Poets. Contemporary Arts Forum, 653 Paseo Nuevo, upstairs. Host: Barry Spacks.

— Carol DeCanio is a local poet.