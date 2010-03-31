UCSB to Host ‘Spring Insight’ Open House

UCSB will host its annual “Spring Insight” open house for prospective students and their families from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 10.

The daylong program of lectures, demonstrations and tours is designed to showcase what UCSB has to offer undergraduate students. It is also a fun way to get to know the campus and learn about the opportunities it offers for academic and personal growth.

While intended primarily for admitted students and their family members, the program is open to all potential future students as well as the public. The event is free. Reservations are recommended, but not required. Parking on campus in designated lots and all parking structures will be free for participants from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be presentations on financial aid, including UC’s Blue and Gold Opportunity Plan, campus housing, the Educational Opportunity Program, the colleges of engineering, creative studies, letters and sciences and more. Representatives from campus organizations and departments will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

In addition, UCSB faculty members will deliver lectures on a variety of topics, including “Crises of Climate, Oil and Water,” “Music and Narrative in Hollywood Films,” “The Trouble With Immigration” and “Cracking the Mysteries of the Egg.”

Student guides wearing yellow Spring Insight T-shirts will welcome and direct visitors, alongside staff members wearing blue UCSB polo shirts.

