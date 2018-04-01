Investigators Determine Goleta Beach Altercation Was Gang-Related

Sheriff's Department says two men who suffered lacerations aren't cooperating with the investigation

Two males suffered lacerations Thursday after a large fight involving several people at Goleta Beach. On Friday the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said it had been determined the altercation involved documented members of rival gangs.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to the park shortly after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a fight involving several teenagers and/or young adults.

He said witnesses told deputies that two groups of people began fighting in the picnic area before a car sped from the parking lot and hit a pickup truck.

The car was found parked near Dos Pueblos High School, and sheriff’s deputies detained one male, according to Sugars. A second male, who had a laceration on his back, was found a short distance away and also was detained. A third male detained at the park also had a laceration. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Sugars said.

On Friday, Sgt. Brad McVay said in a statement that the two people who suffered lacerations were not cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100.

— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.