Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society to Host All-Day Seminar

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will offer an all-day family history event, “Two Experts: One Incredible Genealogy Seminar,” on Saturday, April 9 in Goleta.

The cost for nonmembers is $40 for the all-day seminar, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Goleta Presbyterian Church, 6067 Shirrell Way in Goleta. Click here for registration information.

“We are delighted to bring national speakers to the Santa Barbara area for the entire day, making the opportunity to learn from these two prominent family historians both accessible and affordable,” said Mary Hall, president of the SBCGS.

This year’s annual seminar by the SBCGS will cover early American records tips, and practical advice for Germanic research.

Included with registration are eight workshops from which to choose, a keynote session titled “Avoiding Self-Defeating Behaviors in Family History Research,” genealogical books (new and used) and other family history items for purchase. Among other prizes, one registered attendee will win a one-year world membership to Ancestry.com, valued at $299.

“The seminar will assist those who wish to learn of their American heritage, and also help those with Germanic forebears explore their roots,” seminar co-chairwoman Cari Thomas said. “Not only are our two featured speakers experts in their fields, their workshops should appeal to many family historians, with a wide variety of tangled roots. For instance, in the 2000 census, one out of every six Americans claimed to have Germanic ancestry.”

Lloyd DeWitt Bockstruck, longtime head of the Genealogical Department at the Dallas Public Library, is nationally recognized for his knowledge of American records, and will present four sessions on topics beginning as early as the pre-Revolutionary era, highlighting where you might find your elusive American ancestors’ paper trail.

“As a member of almost 50 lineage societies, Bockstruck knows how to find the links in the ancestral chain,” Thomas said.

Dr. Roger Minert, professor of Germanic family history at Brigham Young University, is an internationally known expert in Germanic genealogy. He is also a prolific author of books on the topic.

“This is one of Dr. Minert’s rare appearances in Southern California,” Thomas said. “He will present four sessions on Germanic ancestral research, both here in the states and abroad in Germanic countries, as well as give the keynote speech.”

In addition to funding SBCGS educational programs, this year’s seminar will also help benefit the new addition to the SBCGS’s Sahyun Genealogical Research Library at 316 Castillo St. The expansion, expected to be open in October, will add 92 percent more room for genealogical research. The Sahyun Library is volunteer-staffed, and open to the public four days a week. Click here for a peek at the Sahyun Library expansion progress.

Click here for general information of SBCGS, the genealogical seminar and the Sahyun library expansion, or call 805.884.9909 or 805.964.5523.

— Mary Hall is president of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.