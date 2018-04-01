Authorities Locate Denny Franks, 73, Who Went Missing in Goleta

Former Toyota of Santa Barbara owner, who suffers from dementia and requires medication, is receiving medical treatment

A 73-year-old man who disappeared near his home west of Goleta on Wednesday afternoon has been located.

In a statement sent out by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, spokesman Drew Sugars said Dennis “Denny” Franks, who suffers from dementia and requires medication, had been found and was receiving medical treatment.

No further information was available.

Franks went missing about 6 p.m. Wednesday, within two miles of his Rancho Embarcadero house, in the vicinity of Vereda Leyenda and Calle Real, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said. It was initially reported that Franks was last seen about 11 a.m.

David Young, Franks’ son-in-law, told Noozhawk that he is “quite frail and he shuffles along when he walks.”

Sugars said sheriff’s deputies, a sheriff’s helicopter, the sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team and two Search and Rescue dogs had been searching for Franks since about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A man matching Franks’ description was seen Wednesday evening at Albertsons in the University Village Plaza, 7127 Hollister Ave., Sugars said.

He said there was concern for Franks’ safety because of his age, length of time missing and the exposure to the elements.

Franks is the former owner of Toyota of Santa Barbara, 5611 Hollister Ave. In 2007, he was named the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Man of the Year at the chamber’s Goleta’s Finest Awards.

