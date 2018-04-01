Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:14 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Authorities Locate Denny Franks, 73, Who Went Missing in Goleta

Former Toyota of Santa Barbara owner, who suffers from dementia and requires medication, is receiving medical treatment

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 7:30 p.m. | March 31, 2011 | 7:34 a.m.

A 73-year-old man who disappeared near his home west of Goleta on Wednesday afternoon has been located.

In a statement sent out by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, spokesman Drew Sugars said Dennis “Denny” Franks, who suffers from dementia and requires medication, had been found and was receiving medical treatment.

No further information was available.

Franks went missing about 6 p.m. Wednesday, within two miles of his Rancho Embarcadero house, in the vicinity of Vereda Leyenda and Calle Real, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said. It was initially reported that Franks was last seen about 11 a.m.

David Young, Franks’ son-in-law, told Noozhawk that he is “quite frail and he shuffles along when he walks.”

Sugars said sheriff’s deputies, a sheriff’s helicopter, the sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team and two Search and Rescue dogs had been searching for Franks since about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A man matching Franks’ description was seen Wednesday evening at Albertsons in the University Village Plaza, 7127 Hollister Ave., Sugars said.

He said there was concern for Franks’ safety because of his age, length of time missing and the exposure to the elements.

Franks is the former owner of Toyota of Santa Barbara, 5611 Hollister Ave. In 2007, he was named the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Man of the Year at the chamber’s Goleta’s Finest Awards.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 