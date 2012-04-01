Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:13 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Babatunde Folayemi Candlelight Vigil Set for Sunday at West Beach

Former Santa Barbara councilman, civic leader and youth advocate died last week at age 71

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | April 1, 2012 | 1:30 a.m.

Former Santa Barbara City Councilman Babatunde Folayemi will be honored at a candlelight vigil Sunday at West Beach.

The longtime civic leader and youth advocate died in his sleep Wednesday at age 71.

Friends say they will hold a candlelight vigil for Folayemi at 7 p.m. Sunday at West Beach, by the Chumash mosaic west of the Dolphin Fountain at the foot of Stearns Wharf.

In addition to a stint on the Santa Barbara City Council from 2002 to 2004, Folayemi was a passionate advocate for at-risk youth. He fought for the downtown Twelve35 Teen Center, brokered temporary truces with rival gangs, and became a regular presence in front of local judges, arguing for reduced sentences or getting troubled youths into alternative programs, friends say.

Folayemi is survived by his wife, Akivah Northern; a son; nieces; nephews; and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. His family will hold a public memorial at a later date.

