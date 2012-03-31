Letter to the Editor: It’s Inhumane to Prohibit the Feeding of the Poor

It’s quite heart-breaking when you read stories about the homeless, and the issues are getting worse. But even more so when you see that there are states and cities that are making it illegal to feed the poor. Doesn’t this go against every moral and religious belief we have ever learned? What would Jesus, Buddha, Mother Teresa say?

Shame on you.

Every individual, no matter who they are or what they have done, still deserves to have a meal. We don’t punish people by not feeding them. That is what Hitler did in Nazi Germany; he starved people to death. This is not any different.

Are they convinced that if we deny poor people food there will be more for us? This kind of thinking stems from Fascism, and if we give in to it they will soon take our food away as well. How dare anyone tell us we cannot feed another human being.

In Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia and New York they are starting to allow this to happen. They are using health codes as a deterrent and making people get permits in order to feed another hungry person.

This is inhumane. Stop it!

Nancy Kapp

Goleta