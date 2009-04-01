Rep. Lois Capps: Making Work Pay Tax Cut Now In Effect

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday issued the following statement as the Making Work Pay tax cut took effect . Most working individuals will receive up to $400 a year and most working families will receive up to $800 a year through reduced payroll deductions. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act that President Obama signed into law in February, 95 percent of Americans will receive the Making Work Pay tax cut.

“This is yet another tangible example of how the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act is helping families and communities throughout the Central and South Coasts,” Capps said in a statement. “The Making Work Pay tax cut will help working individuals and families by putting more money in their pockets each week. The tax cut is being put in place very quickly to provide additional relief to hardworking Americans struggling to make ends meet and to help local businesses. 12.6 million Californians will receive this tax cut.

“Creating and saving jobs, protecting vital services and putting more money into the pockets of hard-working Americans is just the first of several steps we’re taking to get our economy back on track. This week, Congress will pass a budget for America that creates new jobs through investments in health care, clean energy and education and tax cuts for middle-income Americans. Our budget also cuts the overall federal deficit in half over the next four years. I will continue to work closely with my colleagues in Congress and President Obama to get our economy moving again so all Americans can thrive and prosper.”

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.