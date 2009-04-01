Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:10 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Rep. Lois Capps: Making Work Pay Tax Cut Now In Effect

By Emily Kryder | April 1, 2009 | 9:34 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday issued the following statement as the Making Work Pay tax cut took effect . Most working individuals will receive up to $400 a year and most working families will receive up to $800 a year through reduced payroll deductions. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act that President Obama signed into law in February, 95 percent of Americans will receive the Making Work Pay tax cut.

“This is yet another tangible example of how the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act is helping families and communities throughout the Central and South Coasts,” Capps said in a statement. “The Making Work Pay tax cut will help working individuals and families by putting more money in their pockets each week. The tax cut is being put in place very quickly to provide additional relief to hardworking Americans struggling to make ends meet and to help local businesses. 12.6 million Californians will receive this tax cut.

“Creating and saving jobs, protecting vital services and putting more money into the pockets of hard-working Americans is just the first of several steps we’re taking to get our economy back on track. This week, Congress will pass a budget for America that creates new jobs through investments in health care, clean energy and education and tax cuts for middle-income Americans. Our budget also cuts the overall federal deficit in half over the next four years. I will continue to work closely with my colleagues in Congress and President Obama to get our economy moving again so all Americans can thrive and prosper.”

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 