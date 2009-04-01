Rep. Lois Capps: New Bill Would Improve the Care of Those with Cancer

Reps. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and Charles Boustany, R-La., on Wednesday reintroduced legislation to improve cancer patients’ access to comprehensive care. The Comprehensive Cancer Care Improvement Act would enhance the current system of care by integrating curative treatment and symptom management and ensuring proper follow-up care for cancer survivors after completing primary treatment. Most notably, the bill creates a Medicare reimbursement mechanism for the provision of written plans of care and treatment summaries. Capps introduced similar legislation with former Rep. Tom Davis, R-Va., in the 109th and 110th Congresses.

“More and more Americans are fighting cancer and surviving, which is certainly a good thing,” said Capps, a registered nurse and vice chairwoman of the health subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

“But as our war against cancer evolves so must our approach to treating and caring for those who have survived this disease but are still struggling with the unique challenges presented by survival. As part of this effort, it is critical that we adopt a more comprehensive approach to providing care for our expanding population of cancer patients and survivors.”

“Communication between patients and doctors is critical, especially when deciding on treatment options after a cancer diagnosis,” said Boustany, a cardiovascular surgeon. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with Congresswoman Capps to encourage the doctor-patient relationship and bring better quality health care to the forefront.”

In the last 38 years, the number of cancer survivors in the United States has increased to more than 12 million from 3 million. The growth in the population of survivors is due in large part to advances in the early detection and treatment of cancer. Despite these improvements, flaws in the system of care persist and have left many survivors unsure about how to cope with the short- and long-term effects of cancer and treatment. The Comprehensive Cancer Care Improvement Act addresses these gaps in cancer care and is consistent with key recommendations of the Institute of Medicine regarding initiatives to enhance cancer care quality. The Institute of Medicine issued a comprehensive series of reports on cancer care quality beginning in 1999, culminating in the 2005 release of From Cancer Patient to Cancer Survivor: Lost in Transition.

The Comprehensive Cancer Care Improvement Act would reform Medicare reimbursements to cover the cost for health-care providers to develop comprehensive treatment plans, care summaries and follow-up care plans in consultations with their patients. Additionally, the bill would establish grant programs to enhance the professional education and training related to symptom control and palliative care, establish grants to expand and evaluate model programs for integrated cancer care, and increase funding for research in the field of palliative care and symptom management.

“Cancer survivors in this country have long needed a better system of comprehensive, coordinated care that addresses their distinct needs,” remarked Ellen Stovall, acting president and CEO of the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship and herself a three-time cancer survivor. “We applaud the leadership of Reps. Capps and Boustany in bringing these issues to the forefront, and we are hopeful that other members of Congress will soon follow in supporting the Comprehensive Cancer Care Improvement Act.”

Capps called the legislation an important first step.

“As we continue to aggressively search for a cure for cancer we must also invest in comprehensive care and enhanced treatment plans for patients and survivors,” she said. “I hope this bipartisan, common-sense bill moves quickly through the legislative process and becomes law so we can ensure that all cancer patients and receive the quality care they deserve.”

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.