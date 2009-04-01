Friday, June 15 , 2018, 11:56 am | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sheriff’s Department Salutes Its Own

Deputy Sheriff's Association banquet is a chance to honor those who embody service principles

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 1, 2009 | 1:08 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff’s Association honored more than two dozen Sheriff’s Department employees at the association’s annual awards banquet.

Five awards for Meritorious Service, two for Distinguished Service and one for Exceptional Citizen, as well as a Sheriff’s Unit Citation for a group of eight, were handed out in a Saturday ceremony at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

Among those honored for their meritorious service were Jose “Joe” Ayala, a communications dispatch supervisor credited for fine-tuning dispatch procedures; Custody Deputy Paul DesLaurier, who rappelled down a cliff to help rescue people whose car had plunged down the embankment; and Deputy Ian Doughty, who located and saved a suicidal woman who had overdosed on pain medication after locking herself in a Santa Maria hotel room. Senior Deputy Paul Miranda and Deputy Byron Kies were honored for locating and assisting another suicidal woman in her car. Cmdr. Donald Patterson, who coordinated hundreds of peace officers from state, county and city agencies during the Zaca, Gap and Tea fires, received the award as well.

Sheriff Bill Brown bestowed a Distinguished Service Award on aircraft mechanic Mel Mobley for his maintenance of the department’s helicopters, which saw heavy use during the Gap and Tea fires. Deputy Dave Robertson was also given the award for his work with the department’s Explorer program, which helps introduce young people to a potential career in law enforcement.

Sheriff's Lt. Ugo
Sheriff’s Lt. Ugo “Butch” Arnoldi received the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s Appreciation Award. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Volunteer jail chaplain Daniel K. Gaither was given the Exceptional Citizen Award for his 13 years working with inmates in the Santa Barbara County Jail. The Jail Management System Team — Custody Lt. Diana Stetson, Custody Sgts. Mike Haberkorn and Tim McWilliams, Senior Custody Deputy Juanita Miranda, Custody Records Supervisor Gene Hartin, Extra Help Records Specialist Darleen Thompson and Senior Systems and Programming Analyst Cathy Jordan — were honored with the Sheriff’s Unit Citation for their efforts to upgrade the department’s records management system.

The Deputy Sheriff’s Association honored some of its members as well, most notably District Attorney Investigator Laura Cleaves, a reserve deputy who was killed last year in a head-on collision with a drunken driver. Her husband, sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Cleaves, and their two daughters accepted the posthumous Distinguished Service Award on her behalf.

The other honorees were:

Deputy Supervisor of the Year: Sgt. Steven Hiersche

Sheriff Bill Brown, left, with one of the evening's honorees, Custody Deputy Paul DesLaurier.
Sheriff Bill Brown, left, with one of the evening’s honorees, Custody Deputy Paul DesLaurier. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Deputy of the Year: Deputy Steven Gonzalez

Deputy Rookie of the Year: Deputy Daniel Nelson

Custody Supervisor of the Year: Sgt. James Meter

Custody Deputy of the Year: Senior Custody Deputies Seth Hutson and Rick Zepf

Custody Deputy Rookie of the Year: Custody Deputy Derrick Day

Investigator of the Year: Detective Ruby Wolf

Dispatcher of the Year: Susan Farley

Distinguished Service Award: Chaplain Jerry Gray

Association Appreciation Award: Lt. Ugo “Butch” Arnoldi

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 