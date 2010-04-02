Campaign Dollars Flow Both Ways for Venoco’s Carpinteria Ballot Initiative

The company far outspends the opponents of its slant-drilling measure, slated for the June 8 ballot

Venoco Inc.‘s slant-drilling measure, the Paredon Oil and Gas Development Initiative, on Carpinteria’s June 8 ballot is attracting campaign funding from both sides.

Venoco, an oil and gas company with on- and offshore projects in the Central Coast area, wants city voters to approve an onshore project that would allow a drilling rig to be built near Carpinteria City Hall off Dump Road. It would drill directly down and a few miles out along the coastline to access both oil and natural gas.

The company says the project would be environmentally responsible and bring much-needed funding to the region.

Venoco has spent $132,670 toward the initiative — Measure J — so far in 2010, while the project’s opponents, Citizens Committee Against Paredon Initiative, have raised $28,293 and spent $10,631.

