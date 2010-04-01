Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 11:33 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Hear From the Experts at April 15 Autism Conference

Parents, caregivers, teachers and others are invited to learn more about new legislation and its implications

By Maureen McFadden | April 1, 2010 | 4:01 p.m.

Eden Autism Services, Innovative Learning, STAR Autism, CAUSE and the Autism Society of Santa Barbara will present “Moving from Science and Research to Practice,” an intensive, one-day autism conference, on Thursday, April 15 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

Learn how to distinguish reliable scientific evidence from other sources of information about interventions for autism spectrum disorder from the experts. The conference is geared to assist parents, caregivers, teachers, pathologists, school district personnel and health professionals with a way to understand the new legislation from Sacramento as well as the implications of the evidence-based practice movement.

The speakers will be Anne Holmes, clinical director of Eden Autism Services; Doug Moes, executive director of STAR; Steve Graff, director of clinical services at Tri-Counties Regional Center; Gina Green, a board-certified behavior analyst; Thomas McCool, president/CEO of Eden Autism Services; and Michele Britton Bass, a director of special education for the Santa Barbara School District.

The conference will begin at 7:15 a.m. with breakfast and registration. The program will run from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a reception from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Ballroom Foyer. Meet the featured speakers at a Meet, Greet and Network Mixer from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 at Carivintas Winery in Solvang.

The cost to attend the conference is $100 is registered by April 1, and $120 after April 1. A limited number of family scholarships are available. Please note there will be an additional $20 fee assessed for those who plan to claim CEUs.

Click here to register. For more information, call 805.895.4535.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist.

 
