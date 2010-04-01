Jensen Audio Visual Completes Upgrade at Vandenberg Air Force Base

Video projection and tele-conferencing equipment will enable personnel to communicate with bases around the world

Jensen Audio Visual has completed work on the newly renovated ballroom and meeting space at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc.

The Pacific Coast Club building contains a three-section ballroom and a smaller two-section meeting room. It now offers high-definition video projection and secure video teleconferencing system, enabling remote communications with other bases.

The entire audio visual system includes room-combining and complete operations from a remote “command center” in the building. The custom programming features AMX control systems, Sony HD video conferencing, JBL speakers and Sanyo HD projectors.

“Keeping our military facilities on the cutting edge is something Jensen Audio Visual is proud to be a part of,” said Kelly Magne, president of Jensen Audio Visual. “This installation will greatly improve internal and external secure communications and presentations for the long term. The updated ballroom also offers a state-of-the-art rental facility for the neighboring community.”

Jensen AV’s work was well received by customers InDyne Inc. and Vandenberg personnel.

“Jensen AV is a professional organization,” said Kari Hughes, contracts administrator for InDyne. “They were very innovative with the technologies they offered to meet all of the requirements. The solutions they provided will ensure that the Vandenberg Air Force Base personnel will get all they can out of their meeting space.”

Jensen Audio Visual is continuing work at Vandenberg Air Force Base, in additional buildings, offering its AV, CCTV and surveillance services in partnership with InDyne.

— Julie Fishman is the marketing communications manager for Jensen Audio Visual.