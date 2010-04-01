Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 11:32 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Readers Needed for Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic’s Record-a-Thon

The public is invited to help record audio textbooks for students with visual impairments and other disabilities

By Mo McFadden | April 1, 2010 | 4:26 p.m.

Vampires, screenwriting and Chumash plant biology — those are just a few of the subjects that residents, groups and businesses will read about as they join celebrities and others for Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic’s 15th annual Record-a-Thon.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 19 through April 23, and 9 a.m. to noon April 24, at RFB&D’s offices/recording studios at 5638 Hollister Ave., Suite 210.

During the weeklong open house event, RFB&D invites the public to participate in recording audio textbooks for students with visual impairments and dyslexia. In addition to creating greater awareness for RFB&D, Record-a-Thon is the organization’s annual volunteer recruitment event and fundraiser.

Lending your voice for 30 minutes can assist students with reading disabilities across the country.

Those interested in volunteering should contact Terry Keramaris at 805.681.0531 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to schedule a time for reading during the Record-A-Thon.

“Our recorded textbooks allow students to better understand what they study, empowering them to succeed in school and in life,” said Kathey Wertheim, RFB&D’s interim area director. “This year’s Record-a-Thon theme is ‘Change the World,’ and that’s what recorded books do for these students. Members of the community can come in to read and make a real difference.

“By ‘learning through listening,’ students experience greater confidence, self-esteem and independence, resulting in higher grades and improved test scores. As one teacher puts it, ‘RFB&D takes the chore out of reading!’”

Wertheim added: “This year’s revenue goal is $70,000 to assist more students and schools with more recorded textbooks. For the past five years, financial support from the community has helped the organization reach more than 1,600 students in 50-plus area schools. Your business or group can sponsor a book, a recording booth or a reception for as little as $250 or as much as $10,000. Regardless of the economy, our supporters have helped us quintuple the number of the students we serve in the last five years.”

Returning sponsors include Venoco Inc. and MarBorg Industries, and new sponsors include Raytheon.

RFB&D, a nonprofit volunteer organization, is the nation’s leading educational library of recorded textbooks serving students with visual impairment, dyslexia or other physical disability that make reading standard textbooks difficult or impossible. It serves 237,000 students nationwide from kindergarten through graduate school and beyond, including more than 50 schools and 1,600 students in the tri-counties.

— Mo McFadden is a publicist representing Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 