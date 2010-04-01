Readers Needed for Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic’s Record-a-Thon

The public is invited to help record audio textbooks for students with visual impairments and other disabilities

Vampires, screenwriting and Chumash plant biology — those are just a few of the subjects that residents, groups and businesses will read about as they join celebrities and others for Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic’s 15th annual Record-a-Thon.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 19 through April 23, and 9 a.m. to noon April 24, at RFB&D’s offices/recording studios at 5638 Hollister Ave., Suite 210.

During the weeklong open house event, RFB&D invites the public to participate in recording audio textbooks for students with visual impairments and dyslexia. In addition to creating greater awareness for RFB&D, Record-a-Thon is the organization’s annual volunteer recruitment event and fundraiser.

Lending your voice for 30 minutes can assist students with reading disabilities across the country.

Those interested in volunteering should contact Terry Keramaris at 805.681.0531 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to schedule a time for reading during the Record-A-Thon.

“Our recorded textbooks allow students to better understand what they study, empowering them to succeed in school and in life,” said Kathey Wertheim, RFB&D’s interim area director. “This year’s Record-a-Thon theme is ‘Change the World,’ and that’s what recorded books do for these students. Members of the community can come in to read and make a real difference.

“By ‘learning through listening,’ students experience greater confidence, self-esteem and independence, resulting in higher grades and improved test scores. As one teacher puts it, ‘RFB&D takes the chore out of reading!’”

Wertheim added: “This year’s revenue goal is $70,000 to assist more students and schools with more recorded textbooks. For the past five years, financial support from the community has helped the organization reach more than 1,600 students in 50-plus area schools. Your business or group can sponsor a book, a recording booth or a reception for as little as $250 or as much as $10,000. Regardless of the economy, our supporters have helped us quintuple the number of the students we serve in the last five years.”

Returning sponsors include Venoco Inc. and MarBorg Industries, and new sponsors include Raytheon.

RFB&D, a nonprofit volunteer organization, is the nation’s leading educational library of recorded textbooks serving students with visual impairment, dyslexia or other physical disability that make reading standard textbooks difficult or impossible. It serves 237,000 students nationwide from kindergarten through graduate school and beyond, including more than 50 schools and 1,600 students in the tri-counties.

— Mo McFadden is a publicist representing Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic.