Santa Barbara to Mark 228 Years with ‘Founding Day’

A free community celebration will be held April 17 at El Presidio park

By Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation | April 1, 2010 | 7:55 p.m.

Join the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation in celebrating Santa Barbara’s 228th birthday with Founding Day at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St.

The free community celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 17.

Bring the family and watch the Presidio come to life with Early California music and dance, food, pottery and adobe brick making, Chumash storytelling, archaeology and birthday cake.

The project is funded in part by the Community Events & Festivals Grant Program using funds provided by the city of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

