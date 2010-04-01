Scholarship Foundation Announces Rabobank Scholarship Fund

Rabobank N.A. will partner with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara to encourage more young people to pursue a college degree.

By establishing the Rabobank-Santa Barbara County/Ventura County Scholarship Fund, the company aims to support South Coast employees and deserving local students. Preference for the $2,500 scholarship award will be to children of Rabobank employees in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

“Scholarship awards help worthy students excel in their education and in their career, creating a better informed work force and a more vibrant community,” said Don Toussaint, Rabobank regional president. “Rabobank is committed to supporting education and our local community.”

“We are pleased to join forces with Rabobank,” said Colette Hadley, executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. “We commend our corporate partners who are helping support tomorrow’s leaders. Employers benefit by utilizing the Scholarship Foundation to manage their scholarship funds for no fee, while students and families benefit from the generous philanthropy of local businesses.”

For more information on the Scholarship Foundation’s corporate partners program, call Hadley at 805.687.6065.

— Rebecca Anderson is the director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.