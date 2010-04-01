Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 11:27 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Scholarship Foundation Announces Rabobank Scholarship Fund

The $2,500 award is established to support students pursuing a college education

By Rebecca Anderson | April 1, 2010 | 6:53 p.m.

Rabobank N.A. will partner with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara to encourage more young people to pursue a college degree.

By establishing the Rabobank-Santa Barbara County/Ventura County Scholarship Fund, the company aims to support South Coast employees and deserving local students. Preference for the $2,500 scholarship award will be to children of Rabobank employees in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

“Scholarship awards help worthy students excel in their education and in their career, creating a better informed work force and a more vibrant community,” said Don Toussaint, Rabobank regional president. “Rabobank is committed to supporting education and our local community.”

“We are pleased to join forces with Rabobank,” said Colette Hadley, executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. “We commend our corporate partners who are helping support tomorrow’s leaders. Employers benefit by utilizing the Scholarship Foundation to manage their scholarship funds for no fee, while students and families benefit from the generous philanthropy of local businesses.”

For more information on the Scholarship Foundation’s corporate partners program, call Hadley at 805.687.6065.

— Rebecca Anderson is the director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 