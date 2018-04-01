Capps to Speak at 425th Civil Affairs Battalion Family Day

She will thank Central Coast soldiers, veterans and their families for their service

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will participate Saturday in the 425th Civil Affairs Battalion’s Family Day to thank Central Coast soldiers, veterans and their families for their service to their country.

Activities planned for Family Day include carousel rides, surfing lessons, harbor taxi rides, and tours of the Ty Warner Sea Center and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Capps, Lt. Col. Michele Haberlach, Command Sgt. Major Carole Puskedra, Sgt. Maj. Penny Smith and Santa Barbara City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss will speak to the soldiers and their families. Also, a number of Family Day participants will receive special recognition and certificated of appreciation.

“I am honored to have been invited to the 425th Civil Affairs Battalion Family Day to thank our soldiers, veterans and families for their service,” Capps said. “Most of us don’t have a family member serving overseas, and it is so important that we are always mindful of the sacrifice of our military and their families make for their country, and each do our part to thank them.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.