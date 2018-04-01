Captain’s Log: With Two Major Openings, Let Fishing Season Begin!

Eager fisherfolk have been fidgeting with anticipation while awaiting this weekend. It’s like firing the starting gun for the serious fishing season.

While groundfish (such as red snapper) season opened March 1, this week sees two major openings.

The first, on Friday, April 1, is lingcod, which I lovingly nickname “lingasaur” because they have the orneriest attitude of any fish I’ve met.

They haven’t changed much since prehistoric times, and they have no need to. They dominate rugged reef zones, and they attack a bait or jig with the ferocity of a dominator.

The first 10 seconds of a battle with a raging lingasaur is the most dangerous time because of how hard it tries to regain the safety of a rocky lair where it can bust off your line on the rocks. Once on deck, it is still dangerous because it has teeth and sharp gill-rakers — all of which it knows how to use to inflict injury. I’ve even watched one try to chew the foot off of my deckhand. But once at home in the kitchen, the filets prove to be worth any and all effort. They are delicious.

On Saturday, April 2, another major fishing season begins — for Chinook salmon.

As most of you know, this is another fantastically delicious fish. These fish are in the middle of their lifespan, roaming the ocean, eating and growing. Their oil content is high and they are at their best, for culinary purposes. They are also a blast to catch.

The wonderful thing about salmon is the shiny chromium appearance. They are a truly magnificent fish. The Santa Barbara Channel is about as far down the coast as they roam in appreciable numbers, and not every season sees a good run in our waters. When they show up in force, boats come out of storage and every fisher in town wants to be out on the water and into the action.

With two such great fish on tap this weekend, gather up the family or friends and get out on the water.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.