Highway 1 at Alder Creek to Reopen for Daytime Traffic

Crews will continue working in the area, and a two-mile section near Rocky Creek remains closed

Caltrans has cleared the mudslide on Highway 1 at Alder Creek enough to allow traffic in both directions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, authorities said Friday.

Crews will continue to work in the area to further clean up the slide, and the section from Ragged Point to Lucia will be closed in both directions from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The California coast’s scenic highway has been plagued by mudslides in the past month, and several portions of the road are still limited or closed to motorists.

Two miles of road near Rocky Creek will be closed for at least a month as construction crews repair and stabilize the sloping road.

There will be helicopter shuttle service from Rocky Point Restaurant to Little Sur River Bridge, which is being coordinated by Caltrans, the California Highway Patrol and community officials. Those flights are expected to start Monday.

Bicyclists and pedestrians now will be escorted through a half-mile section between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. to get around the slide, and people are asked to park their cars at the Bixby Creek/Old Coast Road turnout at the south end or Rocky Creek Bridge turnout at the north end.

Once the road is reopened, there could be a five-ton restriction in the northbound lane, which would include motor homes, buses and delivery trucks. The project is slated to be completed at the end of April.

