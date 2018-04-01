Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration Expanded to Three Days

For the first time in its 37-year history, Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice Celebration in Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St., will be expanded to three days, June 24-26.

“We’re now celebrating ‘Sun’ Day,” executive director Claudia Bratton said. “We want an afternoon in the park filled with art and jazz, and fun for the whole family.”

On Sunday, live entertainment will be featured from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the main stage, featuring soft jazz music as well as entertainment on the children’s stage from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. All of the arts and crafts booths, food booths, and beer and wine garden will be open for all three days of the festival.

“The focal point on Sunday will be a community mural under the direction of mural artist Carlos Cuellar,” Bratton said. “We hope that people of all ages will help create this mural, which will be approximately 60 feet long.”

Cuellar will be working with a group of teenage artists on the design.

The 37th annual Summer Solstice Festival will open at 4 p.m. June 24 in Alameda Park, with an afternoon and evening of nonstop theatrical and musical entertainment until 9 p.m.

“Randy Tico, one of Santa Barbara’s premier musicians, puts together an amazing evening of entertainment, not to be missed, which also incorporates some of the parade ensembles,” Bratton said. “Last year, Kenny Loggins joined the band on stage.”

The Saturday festival will begin at noon with entertainment until 8 p.m. The Solstice Children’s Festival is open Saturday and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. with a variety of family and children’s activities, free art projects, booths, musical entertainment. The Children’s Festival began nine years ago, and this year, for the first time, a special children’s poster will be available in honor of this festival.

The Solstice Parade will begin at noon Saturday, June 25, at State and Cota streets in downtown Santa Barbara. The parade ends in Alameda Park.

The Summer Solstice Celebration, which began in 1974, has grown into Santa Barbara?s largest arts event, drawing crowds of more than 100,000 spectators from around the world, with more than 1,000 parade participants of all ethnic and economic backgrounds. As a nonprofit community organization, Summer Solstice Celebration has become a year-round organization, bringing the community together through the arts.