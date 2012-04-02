Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:52 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Bill Macfadyen: Check Out Noozhawk’s New Nonprofit Jobs Board, Community Calendar

Easier to use and simpler to manage, pair of features aims to keep us at center of nonprofit support

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | April 2, 2012 | 4:05 a.m.

In five short years, Noozhawk has become synonymous with Santa Barbara County’s nonprofit community.

Our nonprofits section is one of our site’s most popular, iSociety columnists Melissa Walker and Rochelle Rose are providing the most comprehensive coverage around of the fundraising and benefit circuit, we’ve teamed up with the Hutton Parker Foundation on an innovative new media grants program, and we frequently collaborate with leading funding foundations to explore creative new ways of public engagement. Oh, and in 2011 alone we donated nearly $200,000 in advertising, sponsorships and content to our community’s causes.

These are all among the reasons why Noozhawk was asked last year to assist the nonprofit community with some of its communications needs after the Nonprofit Support Center closed down. Today, we’re pleased and proud to introduce the first two features to come out of that request: the Nonprofit Calendar and the Nonprofit Jobs Board.

The calendar, which was made possible by the Santa Barbara Foundation and is sponsored by Deckers Outdoor Corp., is open to any type of local event as long as it benefits a nonprofit organization. Registration is required. Click here for the calendar or click here to register.

The jobs board, which replaces the temporary jobs listings we launched last year, operates on the same principle as the calendar and also requires registration. Click here for the jobs board or click here to register.

Thanks to the hard work of Noozhawk intern Danna Wahlund, we believe we’ve correctly transferred to the new jobs board all postings dating back to Jan. 1 and to the new calendar almost all events after April 1. If you’ve already submitted a job or calendar listing, please check the new features. We’re happy to assist you and you can email Danna at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for help. We’ll keep the old calendar open for another week or so but will no longer be posting to it.

A special thank you is due to our ExpressionEngine programmer and Web developer, Steve Beyatte, who somehow was able to figure out how to read my mind. This project certainly proved that just because I can think up something, doesn’t mean I can actually explain what it is — although my wife, children and our managing editor, Michelle Nelson, know that drill, too. Steve will be tweaking both features over the next few weeks so you may see some minor changes.

Meanwhile, our most exciting feature is yet to come. Prepare to be impressed when we announce it, most likely sometime next month.

If you’d like to sponsor the Nonprofit Jobs Board or advertise on it or the calendar, please .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for information.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

