Fun and Fit: ‘Rotating Abs’ Exercise for Stronger Core

Dear Fun and Fit: I tried the core assessment move in your post “Do You Really Have Core Strength?” and flopped like a fish. Now that I’m confirmed as a fish with a weak core, do you have a post or video as to what I do next to strengthen my abs? Give up and eat mud pie? — Nora in Atlanta

For you, Nora, and all of our interested readers, we offer another exercise in our series of effective ab workouts. This one shows the wrong way and right way to perform a rotating core move.

After you try this (and watching the video while muttering, “Unh hunh, I can do that exercise correctly,” doesn’t count as trying), you might still have enough energy to work your way through our series of ab exercises. These ab workouts will definitely have you rotating, flexing and possibly whimpering! Dare we slam down a pun and suggest that this move will prevent you from becoming an alba–core!

Let us know: Were you able to do this rotating core move without propping up on your elbow or shoulder? What bad habits do you have when it comes to core workouts?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .