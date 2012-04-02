Santa Barbara High Cheerleaders Don Championship Title at USA Nationals

Santa Barbara High School’s Cheer Competition Team won first place Sunday in the USA Nationals’ Super Varsity Show Cheer novice division.
The first-place award was a first for the squad, which was competing at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Team members are Ashley Aguilera, Gigi Bailey, Sara Buenrostro, Seanna Fernandez, Alyssa Gaona, Indi Garcia, Lilly Gately, Gabriela Gonzalez, Yoana Guerra-Cuevas, Mariah Huerta, Athena Joost, Claire Lindstrom, Arielle Moorman, Adrianna Muñoz, Mercedes Padilla, Lorena Penaloza, Katie Rice, Kristina Rivera, Kristianna Segura-Hall, Vivi Rodriguez, Daniel Veal, Talia Vestal and Richelle Villapania.
The team is coached by Kristen Wreesman and Jennifer Lemons.
— Easter Moorman is a Santa Barbara High School Cheerleading Team parent.