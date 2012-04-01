Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:57 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Arrested in Two Kidnap Attempts

Santa Maria police say suspect threatened victims, demanded sex

By Noozhawk Staff | @NoozhawkNews | April 1, 2012 | 4:00 p.m.

A 31-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday on two counts of kidnap for rape after he allegedly grabbed two women — in separate incidents — with the intent of sexually assaulting them, according to Santa Maria police.

Article Image
Marco Canaca, 31, of Santa Maria was arrested on two counts of kidnap for rape (Santa Maria Police photo)

Marco Canaca was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $1 million, according to police Sgt. Howard Coolidge.

The first incident occurred shortly before 7:40 a.m., when officers were called to the 800 block of North Broadway on a report that a 35-year-old woman had been assaulted. The victim told officers a man approached her as she was walking, forcibly grabbed her, and began walking her down the road while threatening her.

A citizen driving by intervened and drove the victim to a safe location while the assailant fled, officers said.

Shortly before 9 a.m., an officer patrolling in the area of McClelland and Hermosa streets encountered a man and woman in an alley,. The woman, who was crying and yelling, broke away from the man, who was subsequently arrested.

The woman told officers that Canaca threatened her and demanded sex from her, and investigators concluded he was the suspect in the earlier incident, according to police.

The names of the alleged victims were withheld by police.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 