Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:40 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Abril Lopez, Mark French Named Co-Chairs of Just Communities Board

By Elizabeth Weinstein for Just Communities | April 1, 2013 | 1:58 p.m.

Local nonprofit Just Communities announces the election of new Board of Director co-chairs Abril Lopez and Mark French.

Abril Lopez
Abril Lopez

Their first meeting in their new positions will be April 22.

Other members are Jarrod Schwartz, executive director of Just Communities; Nicole Dinkelacker, Just Communities treasurer; Doug Green, board development officer; and board members Hillary Blackerby, Joshua Moon Johnson, Lucky Lynch, Maria Monjaraz, Viviana Marsano and Jack Rivas.

Lopez first became involved with Just Communities when she participated in the Just Communities summer youth program CommUnity Leadership Institute in 2007 while attending Dos Pueblos High School.

While at Dos Pueblos, she wrote and facilitated a Latino Achievement Survey that aided the Excellence for Equity in Education Committee, which is a part of the school’s PTSA. The survey uncovered several language and access barriers for Latino students at the school, which were then remedied by the PTSA.

Lopez first joined the Just Communities board in January 2011. As the youngest member on the Just Communities board, she provides the unique perspective of not only a youth but also of a recent program graduate. Lopez is attending the Certified Nursing Program at Santa Barbara City College.

“The work that Just Communities does is amazing in many different aspects, whether it’s trying to break down the language barrier that exists in schools or bringing a community together to try and make the place where they live safe,” Lopez said. “That’s why I love working with Just Communities, not only do they address oppression but they bring communities together to work on good causes.”

French graduated from UCSB in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He then obtained a teaching credential at UCSB in 1974 (student teaching at Dos Pueblos High School). While at UCSB, he participated in intercollegiate basketball and baseball. He earned his master’s degree in physical education from the University of the Pacific in 1978. In 1987, he returned to UCSB as the head women’s basketball coach and served in that position for 21 years.

Mark French
Mark French

French retired from coaching in 2008 and worked for two years at the UCSB Alumni Association as the director of scholarships and outreach. He serves on the UCSB Alumni Association Board of Directors as the chair of the Awards Committee, is a co-chair of the Just Communities Board of Directors, and is on the Executive Committee of the UCSB Athletic Department’s Gaucho Order. He was recently inducted into the UCSB Athletic Department’s Hall of Fame and the Santa Barbara Athletic Roundtable’s Hall of Fame.

“Serving on the Board of Directors of Just Communities is a challenge and an honor for me,” French said. “A challenge to help this wonderful organization continue its much-needed efforts to make the central coast a safer, more inclusive, and equitable place to live. An honor to be part of a staff of caring professionals whose efforts in programs like our Community Leadership Institute change young people’s lives forever!”

Just Communities is a Santa Barbara-based organization that works to bring together diverse groups of people to build leadership and develop joint solutions for our communities’ challenges. Just Communities programs help build trust across historic divides, foster relationships between diverse community members, and leverage the trust and relationships towards joint action to produce positive social change.

For more information about Just Communities or how to get involved, click here or call 805.966.2063.

— Elizabeth Weinstein is a development associate for Just Communities.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 