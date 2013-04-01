CALM Introduces New Logo in Raising Its Flags for Child Abuse Prevention Month

CALM is raising its flags on State Street through April 8 in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

While the CALM flag will be raised for the week in downtown Santa Barbara, CALM will be raising awareness and celebrating children’s health and safety all month long with their “Raise Your Voice” campaign. A continuation of CALM’s successful “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign, “Raise your Voice” encourages the Santa Barbara community to speak out and raise their voices against child abuse in all its forms, including sexual violence, domestic violence and neglect.

The flags also introduce CALM’s new logo, a heart that appears to be patched together in bright colors, that serves as visual representation of the collective efforts of CALM working towards a safer, happier life for children and their families.

A team composed of CALM staff and Board of Trustees invested special care to come up with a new logo that would appropriately represent the organization, and the vital work CALM does in the community. The finished product is an emblem CALM is proud to display for the Santa Barbara community on its new rich maroon flags that will be adorning State Street.

The creators drew inspiration from the heart of CALM’s work, the stitched quilt relating to mending the community while the heart shape suggests comfort, connection and calm.

Support CALM during the month of April — get involved, be an advocate, and raise your voice to promote the social, physical and emotional well-being of children and families.

To find out more on how you can help or to volunteer, call CALM at 805.965.2376 or click here.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs.

Since its inception, CALM has touched the lives of more than 100,000 children. Last year alone it served more that 5,000 clients. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.