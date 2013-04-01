Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:27 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Deckers Outdoor Corp. Acquires Performance Running Shoe Brand Hoka One One

By Sean Knotts for Deckers Outdoor Corp. | April 1, 2013 | 7:40 p.m.

Angel Martinez, president, CEO and chairman of the board for Deckers Outdoor Corp. announced Monday that the company has fully acquired performance running shoe brand Hoka One One®, after taking a minority stake in the company in July 2012.

“Since making our initial investment in Hoka in the summer of 2012, we’ve seen the brand’s momentum increase rapidly,” Martinez said in announcing the acquisition. “The enthusiasm for Hoka product from both retailers and runners is significant and fully acquiring the brand gives us the opportunity to support the brand’s momentum with the resources to accelerate its growth.”

Jim Van Dine, brand president of Deckers brands Ahnu and Tsubo, and an executive with more than 30 years of experience in the running shoe industry, will add Hoka One One to his management portfolio. The brand will operate from Deckers offices located in Richmond, Calif.

“I began my footwear career in running specialty retail over 30 years ago alongside Angel,” Van Dine said. “It’s gratifying to come full circle with our roots, and we look forward to helping drive the brand’s continued growth and innovation.”

Founders Jean-Luc Diard and Nicolas Mermoud will continue to work with the brand. Diard will be responsible for international distribution and will continue to work with the brand on product innovation, while Mermoud will continue to support the brand’s sports marketing and athlete management.

Among Hoka’s athletes are world-class endurance runner Karl Meltzer, who holds the record for most 100-mile trail race wins and was named 2006 Ultra Runner of the Year, and Dave Mackey, the 2011 Ultra Runner of the Year who most recently won the Miwok 100K.

— Sean Knotts is the corporate communications coordinator for Deckers Outdoor Corp.

