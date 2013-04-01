Denise James Jewelry to Celebrate Spring with Trunk Show at Bacara’s Boutique

Denise James Jewelry will host a jewelry trunk show at The Boutique at Bacara Resort & Spa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, April 6, and 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The trunk show will feature the designer’s handmade, one-of-a-kind pieces mixing precious metals, diamonds, gemstones and pearls, as well as her eclectic beaded designs. Shop for graduation presents and wedding gifts, or treat yourself to spring’s hottest jewelry trends while enjoying the picturesque views and sipping champagne.

Denise James strives to create the “extraordinary for everyday,” with elegant and timeless pieces inspired by elements within nature. The line offers a range of unique pieces at various price points. New spring pieces from the Sunray Collection will be available at the trunk show, as will the line’s signature “Sunshine” and “Glow” Collection, featured in InStyle and Harper’s Bazaar magazines.

Enjoy the vibrant signs of spring while trying on jewelry and drinking champagne at The Boutique at the Bacara Resort & Spa, at 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Click here for more information about Denise James Jewelry.

— Erin Mullins is the West Coast sales and marketing director for Denise James Jewelry.