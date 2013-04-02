District Facing Steep Costs to Replace Aging Windows at Historic Schools

It's the custom wooden frames, not the windows themselves, pushing up estimates as Santa Barbara officials consider projects for Measure Q funding

Replacing roofs and windows and modernizing classrooms aren’t anything flashy, but they make up the bulk of proposed project costs for the aging Santa Barbara Unified School District buildings.

Fourteen of the district’s schools were built before 1960, with half of those built in the 1920s and 1930s.

Facilities director David Hetyonk has told the school board that every building appears solid from the foundation down, but there are serious infrastructure issues everywhere else.

For secondary schools alone, the district has identified $194.4 million more in capital project needs than Measure Q will bring in — and that doesn’t count replacing any portable classrooms with permanent buildings.

The $100 million in bond funds will go quickly; that’s becoming even clearer as the district’s bond project management firm TELACU is creating a comprehensive analysis of every facility.

“I’ve been here for 13 years, and we have not done a detailed assessment of facilities before, so it’s great information,” Hetyonk said.

One big-ticket item that shocked the school board was the $6.1 million estimate for window replacement at La Cumbre Junior High. Some of its existing wooden-framed windows may date back to the original construction, while others are from subsequent modernizations, according to TELACU project manager Kelly Coultrup. Schools have reported “repeated expensive repairs and difficulty in operation.”

Then the board heard that the estimates for other historic schools are even more.

Replacing the windows in Santa Barbara High’s main building and 1920s and 1930s wings is estimated at $7.7 million, and Santa Barbara Junior High could cost $7.6 million, which includes replacing every type of window, replacing the venetian-style blinds, hiring special contractors to remove the lead paint on the frames, and ordering and installing custom wooden frames.

If the district went forward with the projects as proposed, window replacement for those three schools would eat up more than one-fifth of the total Measure Q funds.

The big costs for replacement aren’t in the windows themselves, though — it’s the wooden frames.

Hetyonk said all three schools are city landmarks and will need custom wooden frames matching the original color when they replace the old, peeling ones. McKinley Elementary is also a landmark building.

The high estimates include replacing all windows, Hetyonk said, but the district could decide to replace only the ones in the worst condition, or focus efforts on repairing them. He said abiding by public contract codes also adds to the cost of any district project.

As landmarks, the historic schools have the responsibility to get the OK from the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission for external improvements. The Municipal Code requires that landmarks be “maintained in good repair” by the owner.

The district has to go to the commission with any external project that affects the structures as a landmark, but the schools have a good relationship with the city, Hetyonk said.

“We would probably be doing the work to keep historical significance of the schools regardless of whether they’re landmarks; we want to be architecturally sensitive to the building and preserve the beautiful buildings we have,” Hetyonk said. “When we go through and do the window project, we would run it by the Historic Landmarks Commission because they’re going to want input on the (frames’) color when it’s completed to make sure it has the same look.”

The pricing estimates come from two local companies—Santa Barbara Screen & Shade and Architectural Millwork—but the district has not decided on a source for the projects, Coultrop said.

“It is intended that the replacement windows should retain the original design and be wood construction respecting historical landmark status of the buildings,” according to Coultrop’s report. “However, some compromises may be necessary to comply with current codes for energy efficiency and egress.”

The Santa Barbara Unified School District already has spent $26.54 million on completed projects and another $1.15 million on contractors, management and equipment. The Measure R report — for pending and future projects in elementary schools — should be released this week and will come before the board in April.

The only elementary school with a window project is McKinley, but Coultrop said windows there are generally in better condition than the other historic schools.

After the report is finished, officials will decide which need to be replaced and which can be “rehabilitated,” he added.



— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.