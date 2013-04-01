Mason Farrell Joins Lobero Theatre Board of Directors

The newest addition to the Lobero Theatre’s dynamic Board of Directors is Mason Farrell.

Farrell’s career has brought him to Capital Group, one of the world’s largest investment management organizations, where he is a senior vice president and investment counselor in the firm’s Private Client Services division. Capital Group founder Jon Lovelace had deep ties to the Lobero Theatre going back decades.

“Jon Lovelace and his father established this culture of a competitive, but very open workplace where employees can really thrive,” Farrell said. “It is a wonderful legacy.”

Farrell’s other current board positions include Lotus Land, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, the Valley Club of Montecito and Laguna Blanca School.

He lives with his wife of 21 years, Julie, their two teenage sons and two Labrador retrievers in Ballard. Farrell enjoys golf and tennis in his spare time, and his boys seem to take after their father in terms of athletic involvement. Farrell is a close friend many to Lobero supporters, who often bring their families together to see shows at the theater.

The Encore: Lobero campaign is particularly appealing to Farrell, having had a development company for many years. Construction on Encore: Lobero is scheduled to begin June, and the Lobero board is deeply involved in every detail of the construction plan.

Doug Wood continues on as president of the Lobero Theatre Foundation Board of Directors. Serving with Wood is Amy MacLeod (vice president), Jeff DeVine (secretary), William Nasif (treasurer), George Burtness (past president), Tim Casey and Melissa Fassett (at large).

— Angie Bertucci is the marketing and communications coordinator for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.