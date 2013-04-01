Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:39 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Michael Harris, County’s Emergency Management Chief, Accepts Position with CenCal Health

By Kelly Kapaun for CenCal Health | April 1, 2013 | 2:41 p.m.

CenCal Health is pleased to announce Michael Harris as its new director of government affairs.

Michael Harris
Michael Harris

Harris has more than 23 years of senior management and executive-level experience with the County of Santa Barbara.

In his new position, Harris will primarily be responsible for representing CenCal Health’s interests with local, state and federal governments.

During his previous appointment as the chief of emergency management for Santa Barbara County, Harris provided executive leadership during several major emergencies and disasters. He had the opportunity to represent the interests and welfare of local residents to state and federal officials in seeking disaster assistance.

Prior to this, Harris served more than 17 years with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. At the Public Health Department, he served as the director of emergency medical services, the assistant deputy director for primary care and was eventually appointed as a deputy director of public health.

During his time with the Public Health Department, Harris assisted with development of various health policy matters to protect and serve the public, improvement and expansion of women’s health care, working with professional staff to improve the timely and accurate delivery of pharmaceuticals to patients using robotics, and worked to continually improve quality, efficiencies in services provided and ensure the effective use of taxpayers’ funding.

Harris has a bachelor’s degree from California State University-Northridge in public sector management.

He is the father of two children; a daughter graduating from Emerson College in Boston, Mass., and a son who graduates this year from Dos Pueblos High School. Harris resides in Santa Barbara.

His last official day with the county will be April 7.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing CenCal Health.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 