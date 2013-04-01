Santa Barbara Culinary Arts Seeks Contributors to Cookbook Fundraising Project

The nonprofit Santa Barbara Culinary Arts announces a fundraising cookbook project using Santa Barbara County recipes from restaurants, caterers and fine-food purveyors.

The cookbook will celebrate the diversity and excellence of local cuisine and provide a guide to fine dining in the area. Interested participants can submit their recipes now through the end of July.

All proceeds will go toward the Santa Barbara Culinary Arts Scholarship in honor of Julia Child. This endowment fund provides annual scholarships to the Santa Barbara City College Culinary Arts program.

Since 2005, 10 $1,000 scholarships have been awarded to culinary students at SBCC, with two per year planned for the future. SBCA has also provided scholarships to Women’s Economic Ventures and contributed to the Children’s Creative Project and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Photographer Linda Blue, who recently won the 2013 News Press Reader’s Choice Award for Photography, will donate her services to photograph recipes for those who do not have a print-ready image to accompany their recipe. Click here to visit her website.

Participants are asked to pre-pay for 10 cookbooks at $20 each. The cookbook will retail for $25. The $200 will not be due until the end of summer, and will go toward printing costs and a donation to the Santa Barbara Culinary Arts Scholarship in honor of Julia Child.

For more information, call 805.302.0565 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Tama Takahashi is a food editor for Santa Barbara Culinary Arts.