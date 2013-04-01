Santa Barbara Dance Alliance’s ‘Synergy’ Collaboration to Debut April 21

The Santa Barbara Dance Alliance’s “Synergy: A Dance Alliance Genre Blending Collaboration” will debut at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at the Lobero Theatre.
Formerly known as BASSH, this year’s performance is a fresh new concept with local professionals lighting up the stage in a polished showcase of dance styles combined together in each number,
creating a synergistic masterpiece.
Finish the spring evening in the garden setting courtyard with the cast, sipping fine champagne, nibbling tasty savories and delectable sweets for an unforgettable post-performance patron soiree at 7:30 p.m.
The cost is $30 for general admission, $22 for seniors and SBDA members (promo code required; email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)), $18 for students (ID required) and $50 for VIP seating, which includes the post-performance soiree.
