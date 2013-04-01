Victoria Street Shut Down for Reported Gas Leak

Officials say construction crews working in the area hit a gas line with a backhoe

A gas leak was reported Monday afternoon in downtown Santa Barbara, and has stopped traffic in the area.

The leak was reported at 1:35 p.m. after construction crews reportedly hit a 2-inch gas line while using a backhoe in the roadway at 34 W. Victoria St., according to Lee Waldron, battalion chief for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Two engines and a truck responded to the scene, and firefighters evacuated the street but did not evacuate nearby buildings.

The gas company arrived around 2:20 p.m. and crews had the leak contained and were repairing the line, Waldron said.

Traffic has been shut down on Victoria Street between State and Chapala streets, but people are being let out of the parking lot that sits adjacent to Victoria.

