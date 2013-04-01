Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:37 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Spring Planting in Full Swing in Southern California

By Diane Rumbaugh for Agromin | April 1, 2013 | 4:39 p.m.

Spring planting is in full swing in Southern California. Prepare and plant properly now and reap the rewards in summer, say experts at Agromin, an Oxnard-based manufacturer of earth-friendly compost products made from organic material collected from more than 50 California cities including those in Santa Barbara County.

» Rejuvenate tired soil: Professional growers know that soil is key to a crop’s success. Before adding a single vegetable or flower plant to a garden, make sure the soil is healthy. Add an organic soil blend into the garden soil to infuse needed nutrients that may have been lost because of winter rains and runoff.

» Save water, use mulch: Water bills can be sky high in spring and summer as gardens and lawns require extra watering to combat warmer weather. To help keep soil and roots cool and moist and to extend times between waterings, add a 3-inch layer of organic mulch around plants, shrubs and trees. As an added benefit, mulch also keeps weeds down.

» Grow herbs and vegetables in containers: Herbs, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, lettuce and eggplant can all be grown in containers. By growing plants in containers, gardeners can easily keep plants pruned for maximum production. Place self-draining vegetable containers in an area with plenty of sunshine. Because containers can warm up quickly, plant your vegetables in the biggest container possible (avoid dark-colored pots) so the plants don’t overheat. Keep the soil moist by watering regularly or using self-watering containers. Use a potting mix that holds in moisture (usually containing minerals such as vermiculite or perlite).

» Plant citrus trees: April, May and June are the best months to plant citrus trees. Milder weather warms up the soil, which is an immediate boost for tree growth. For smaller backyards, consider dwarf or semi-dwarf trees (which can reach to heights of up to 12 feet if not pruned). When selecting a citrus tree at a nursery, look for one with shiny green leaves. Once home, find a sunny location for the tree. Dig a hole twice as wide as the root system and deep enough to contain the root ball. Keep the tree thoroughly watered at first and lightly fertilized. Once roots grow, they will forage on their own and require less water and fertilizer.

» Bulbs: Bulbs planted last fall will begin growing in spring. To make blooms last throughout spring and early summer and to encourage new growth, immediately remove dead flowers and brown foliage.

» Attend to your lawn: If there are bare patches in your lawn, mow the lawn and then apply grass seed to the bare spots and cover with a thin layer of lawn topper mix. Water twice a day for two weeks. New growth will begin in about three weeks. When you mow during the spring and summer, consider leaving grass blades on the grass for a natural mulch. Mow regularly to keep grass thick and to control weeds.

Click here for more gardening tips.

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Agromin.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 