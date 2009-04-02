Friday, June 15 , 2018, 11:42 am | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

$135,000 Offered as Reward in Adrianna Bachan Hit-and-Run

Los Angeles police are still seeking suspects in the accident that killed the USC freshman from Montecito

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | April 2, 2009 | 2:53 p.m.

A total of $135,000 has now been offered as a reward for information leading to a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed Adrianna Bachan, a USC freshman from Montecito, and seriously injured another pedestrian near the Los Angeles campus early Sunday.

To date, the Los Angeles City Council has offered a $75,000 reward, USC has offered $50,000 and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has offered $10,000.

Los Angeles police detectives say the driver ran a red light at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Hoover Street, on the north side of campus, and struck Bachan, 19, and a fellow student, Marcus Garfinkle, 19, of Scottsdale, Ariz., as they were walking in the crosswalk.

Bachan died of her injuries. Witnesses reported that the car drove about 500 feet with Garfinkle on the hood before the driver stopped and a passenger got out and threw him to the ground. Garfinkle remained hospitalized Thursday in serious but stable condition.

Police say they believe the front end of the vehicle, and possibly the windshield, were damaged heavily in the collision.

