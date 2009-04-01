Bill Cirone: Americorps Makes a Big Difference

I have long been an advocate of community service for young people. I believe it helps connect them with their communities and helps them see how good it can feel to work for the common good. For this reason, I strongly support the national service program, AmeriCorps, which is basically a domestic Peace Corps, and I am very pleased that the federal government has voted to expand its reach.

In Santa Barbara County, AmeriCorps volunteers help young people read and succeed in school. Literacy tutors help low-level readers in grades K-9 at 23 schools and six nonprofit organizations countywide. Members also help with volunteer recruitment and disaster preparedness.

AmeriCorps volunteers come from all walks of life. Whether a retired person interested in giving back to the community or a college student considering a career in education, AmeriCorps members make a difference in local schools and in the lives of children.

Applications for individuals wishing to take part in the AmeriCorps program are now being accepted for the 2009-10 school year that begins this August. Click here for applications, reference forms, position descriptions and other detailed program information.

Full-time members commit to a 1,700-hour term of service and serve 40 hours a week. Part-time members commit to a 900-hour term of service and serve for 25 hours a week. For their service, full-time AmeriCorps members receive a living allowance of $13,600, an education award of $4,725 (at completion of their term), and health- and child-care benefits. Part-time members receive a $7,200 living allowance and an education award of $2,362.

Our Santa Barbara County Education Office AmeriCorps team has been extremely diverse over the last eight years. Some members have college degrees and use their education award for graduate programs; others enroll in teaching credential programs after their service. Still others come out of retirement to serve. What they all have in common is a passion for making a difference in the lives of our young people in schools.

The program is administered by theCaliforniaVolunteers office and sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Service. CaliforniaVolunteers is the state office that manages programs and initiatives aimed at increasing the number of Californians engaged in service and volunteering. Click here for more information.

Click here for more information on the AmeriCorps team or contact Tom Spadoro at the county Education Office at 805.964.4710 x4405.

I believe it is clear that this is a wonderful model for all involved, and I encourage all who are interested to find out more about this very valuable program. Together, we can all make a difference in the lives of local children.

Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools.