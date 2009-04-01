Friday, June 15 , 2018, 11:54 am | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Bill Cirone: Americorps Makes a Big Difference

Volunteers make a difference in our schools, and in the lives of ordinary Americans

By Bill Cirone | April 1, 2009 | 6:57 p.m.

I have long been an advocate of community service for young people. I believe it helps connect them with their communities and helps them see how good it can feel to work for the common good. For this reason, I strongly support the national service program, AmeriCorps, which is basically a domestic Peace Corps, and I am very pleased that the federal government has voted to expand its reach.

In Santa Barbara County, AmeriCorps volunteers help young people read and succeed in school. Literacy tutors help low-level readers in grades K-9 at 23 schools and six nonprofit organizations countywide. Members also help with volunteer recruitment and disaster preparedness.

Bill Cirone
Bill Cirone

AmeriCorps volunteers come from all walks of life. Whether a retired person interested in giving back to the community or a college student considering a career in education, AmeriCorps members make a difference in local schools and in the lives of children.

Applications for individuals wishing to take part in the AmeriCorps program are now being accepted for the 2009-10 school year that begins this August. Click here for applications, reference forms, position descriptions and other detailed program information.

Full-time members commit to a 1,700-hour term of service and serve 40 hours a week. Part-time members commit to a 900-hour term of service and serve for 25 hours a week. For their service, full-time AmeriCorps members receive a living allowance of $13,600, an education award of $4,725 (at completion of their term), and health- and child-care benefits. Part-time members receive a $7,200 living allowance and an education award of $2,362.

Our Santa Barbara County Education Office AmeriCorps team has been extremely diverse over the last eight years. Some members have college degrees and use their education award for graduate programs; others enroll in teaching credential programs after their service. Still others come out of retirement to serve. What they all have in common is a passion for making a difference in the lives of our young people in schools.

The program is administered by theCaliforniaVolunteers office and sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Service. CaliforniaVolunteers is the state office that manages programs and initiatives aimed at increasing the number of Californians engaged in service and volunteering. Click here for more information.

Click here for more information on the AmeriCorps team or contact Tom Spadoro at the county Education Office at 805.964.4710 x4405.

I believe it is clear that this is a wonderful model for all involved, and I encourage all who are interested to find out more about this very valuable program. Together, we can all make a difference in the lives of local children.

Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 