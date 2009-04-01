Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:08 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carey Group Celebrates 30 Years

Architectural, construction and real estate — and now, wine storage — rolled into one, firm celebrates three decades of family-owned success

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 1, 2009 | 6:27 p.m.

The Carey Group Inc., a local architecture and building firm, was found in March 1979 in a hole-in-the-wall office on Canon Perdido.

Today, the business is located in an architectural loft (designed and built by the firm) off Calle Real and Patterson Avenue. What started as a boutique architectural firm has grown into a diverse company that includes architecture, construction, real estate development, self storage and, most recently, wine storage.

Carey has been joined in the office by her two sons, Sam and Nathan. Sam is a graduate of the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado where he majored in marketing and Spanish. Nathan, eager to learn more about the business while not being too far away from good surf, attended SBCCand Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, studying construction management.

Sam spearheads the company’s marketing department, and Nathan is the “man on the roofs,” as construction manager. It is truly a family affair, as longtime Carey Group employees’ remember when the boys were born and would come to the office after school.

In 1979, The Carey Group Inc. had only five employees. Today, depending on the venture, the firm averages 15 to 20. Carey credits her coworkers for the company’s growth, as they are the ones who really make it a successful business, she said.

Office administrator Bertha Fenske has worked with the company for 25 years, and CFO Gayle Rodriquez for 18. Bob Odale, head of construction, has been with the company ffor 23 years and self-storage director Jane Jewell for more than 10.

Visitors to Santa Barbara can see Carey Group homes and commercial buildings all around the community, most recently the 10 new homes built off of Camino Campana. Carey’s designs hold true to her passion for detail and livability.

Also, a tremendous amount of community involvement goes into her developments. Carey makes it a point to get in touch with neighbors of her new homes to gain input and personally discuss the project.

Development is only one part of today’s Carey Group, however. In 1996 the company branched out and constructed All Store Self Storage in Buellton, and continued to manage it, as well. The company later built two more self-storage centers in Santa Barbara, Patterson Allstore and Patterson Plus. These are not your typical self-storage centers.

Carey maintains a high-quality level for the properties, and efforts can be seen in the design, lush landscaping and pristine upkeep of all facets of the properties.

“Basically, we treat our clients like we would like to be treated,” Carey said. “We think ahead how to give them the best experience possible. We are probably the only self storage that on a hot day, a manager will bring ice-cold bottled water to your space. Moving can be stressful and our goal is to be the most helpful person in their moving process.”

The company continues to grow as it ventures into wine storage.

“With the wine craze becoming so popular, it was just a logical next step for us,” Carey said. Thus, Santa Barbara Cellars was conceived. It is here where Carey goes above and beyond expectations for wine clients. The new state-of-the-art wine cellars has been referred to as “over the top” by reviewers.

“Success comes from having the right people and we wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for our incredible employees that have found a home in The Carey Group,” she said. “It was our luckiest day when we met each one of them.”

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 