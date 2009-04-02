Exploring Solutions Past: The Maya Forest Alliance Launches New Web Site

The nonprofit Exploring Solutions Past: The Maya Forest Alliance, focused on cutting-edge applications that solve pressing ecological issues, has launched a new Web site. The site promotes the organization’s critical projects — including Archaeology Under the Canopy, the Maya Forest Garden and El Pilar Peace Park Initiative — and links to the organization’s presence on Facebook and YouTube.
Highlighting the new Maya archaeological destination of El Pilar, promoted in partnership with the governments of Belize and Guatemala, the Internet presence targets travelers inspired by adventure, scholarship and conservation. The site navigates through features on the history of the organization, partners and collaborators, photos, media coverage, and background on the Maya. From the home page, users can find current events and articles as well as the remarkable El Pilar video that, with Jane Goodall and other dignitaries, reveals the Maya secrets of balancing conservation and cultural prosperity.
— Anabel Ford is president of Exploring Solutions Past: The Maya Forest Alliance and director of UCSB’s ISBER/MesoAmerican Research Center.