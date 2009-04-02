Friday, June 15 , 2018, 11:36 am | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 

Gail Rink: Living in the Moment

Retirement is a great time to relax, but an even better time to reflect

By Gail Rink | April 2, 2009 | 5:45 p.m.

Gail Rink

I have been officially retired now for three months. Retirement is wonderful — a time finally to live at my own pace. I know my family and friends worried I would not have enough to keep me busy. However, they underestimated my love for being at home and my joy of futzing. Days spent at the YMCA, entertaining, reading a book all day, and traveling midweek are all pleasures of retirement. Time is a new commodity in my life. I practice living in the moment. Living in the moment means you are totally immersed in an experience. Easier said than done.

My experiences with Hospice of Santa Barbara serve me well, remembering patients who lived in the moment naturally and those forced to live in the moment because symptoms demanded it. Grieving people experience living in the moment painfully. The physical absence and the permanency of death are painful adjustments for family members. Our human tendency is to avoid painful feelings ... grief, however, requires us to walk through the pain of sorrow.

Think back on the events in your life that you vividly remember. Those are the events where you were living in the moment ...

My hospice moments are rich with examples of patients and family members living in their memories. Some have memories of suffering, some have memories of deep guilt, and some have only positive recollections. The point is, however, that memories happened in the past and, if you’re still invested in the negativity of that memory — still holding on to the anger, guilt, remorse or the hurt — your energy isn’t available for living now.

Lately I have been thinking about my father. He died in 1970 at age 57. He didn’t live long enough to retire, although he worried about retirement most of my life. Dad believed in a strong work ethic; he opened and closed the drugstore seven days a week. He saved his money and argued often with Mother about spending frivolously. Every summer we spent two weeks at our cottage in Canada. Dad loved Maple Lake. He fished, swam and enjoyed the time with my brother and me. The day after Labor Day he returned to work at the drugstore. I wonder if he lived in the moment when he was fishing? I doubt he did at the drugstore; he was distracted by his own work ethic. Work to retire. Sad. He would have enjoyed retirement.

— Gail Rink, MSW, is the former executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 