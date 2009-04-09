Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:13 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

In a Charred Landscape, a Green Idea Gets a Fire-Resistant Opportunity

Tea Fire survivors will receive a new home while the Community Environmental Council and Allen Associates demonstrate the benefits of going green

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 9, 2009 | 6:09 p.m.

In an effort to make something positive out of the disaster that was the Tea Fire, Allen Associates and the Community Environmental Council are teaming up to build a model fire-resistant home. The demonstration home will be displayed during the CEC’s Earth Day festivities April 19 at Alameda Park, and then given to a family that lost its own home to the Tea Fire.

“Demonstrating real-life examples of home-energy efficiency and fire safety at our Earth Day festival is a great addition to the event and the perfect opportunity for public education,” said Dave Davis, the CEC’s executive director. “For the home to benefit a local Tea Fire survivor makes this a real win-win situation.”

The idea for the project started even before the Tea Fire, said Lindsey Taggart, the CEC’s new building energy specialist. With the nonprofit organization’s more intense focus on green-building standards, Taggart’s challenge was to come up with something big for the Earth Day celebration.

Taking a cue from West Coast Green, a major green building conference held in San Francisco, the CEC decided on a pre-fabricated green home to demonstrate. Allen Associates, with its “Built to Ship” line of homes, agreed to step in and provide the house.

That was before the Tea Fire, which destroyed 230 homes in November. In the wake of the blaze, it became apparent that in this area, a home would ideally be both green and fire-resistant.

To that end, the small (roughly about 576 square feet with a 192-square-foot deck) home will be fitted with high-performing spray foam insulation, efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, and an on-demand water heater. Solar photovoltaics, green and recycled materials, and water-efficient fixtures are also a part of this project. To deal with fire, the home has been designed to have a standing seam metal roof, fiber cement siding, enclosed eaves and no vents.

Construction of the home got under way at Alameda Park on Saturday and crews had made significant progress by late afternoon. Visitors to the demonstration house will find it finished on the outside, but only partially finished inside to show off its features.

But it won’t stay a demo home for long. After the Earth Day celebration, the house will be completed, split along its central seam, and trucked up to Coyote Road to be given to a family left homeless by the blaze.

The 576-square-foot cottage will have an array of state-of-the-art sustainable features, including spray foam insulation, Energy Star appliances, efficient windows and an on-demand water heater.
The 576-square-foot cottage will have an array of state-of-the-art sustainable features, including spray foam insulation, Energy Star appliances, efficient windows and an on-demand water heater. (Wade Davis Design rendering)

A three-month search for the right recipients yielded Lisa Camarillo and her daughter, Bryana, a sixth-grader at Cold Spring School. Camarillo, according to the CEC and Allen Associates, is a descendent of the Rivera family, which has owned property in the Santa Barbara area since the late 1800s.

Other families were carefully considered, as well, but they were filtered out by issues with the project site, access to the property, insufficient funds on the part of the family, or having too much insurance to be considered for a community-based project.

“The Camarillos were one of the first families that came and asked for help at the recovery office,” said Adele Goggia of Harrison Design Associates, who served as volunteer architect at the now-closed Tea Fire Relief Center at Cold Spring School.

“They have been involved in the Mountain Drive community for generations. Their daughter goes to Cold Springs School. Having them be the family to receive this house helps tie these two communities together in a wonderful way,” she said.

“This is the most perfect family!” agreed Claire Gottsdanker, president of the Mountain Drive Community Association. “The Camarillo/Rivera Family has owned the property on Coyote Road since the early 1900s. They have been a significant part of the history of the Mountain Drive area. I am so happy that they are the ones to receive this house.”

Despite efforts to reduce the cost of the home by securing donations of building materials through Allen Associates and the contribution of design time from Wade Davis Design, the Camarillos are still short on the cash to cover certain elements, like the solar water-heating system, or the photovoltaics, given the amount of their insurance reimbursement.

A special fund has been established through the Mountain Drive Community Association. People interested in contributing to the project can send checks to “MDCA” (indicating the “Camarillo/Rivera Family Fund” in the memo line on the check), 1187 Coast Village Road, No. 1-343, Santa Barbara 93108.

“We did a very similar project after Hurricane Katrina where we worked with the Santa Barbara Habitat for Humanity, Crane School families, and local vendors and subcontractors to build a home for a family in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi,” said Ian Cronshaw of Allen Associates.

“We are very excited to be working with a local Tea Fire family and building them a new green, energy-efficient and fire-resistant home.”

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 