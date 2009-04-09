In a Charred Landscape, a Green Idea Gets a Fire-Resistant Opportunity

Tea Fire survivors will receive a new home while the Community Environmental Council and Allen Associates demonstrate the benefits of going green

In an effort to make something positive out of the disaster that was the Tea Fire, Allen Associates and the Community Environmental Council are teaming up to build a model fire-resistant home. The demonstration home will be displayed during the CEC’s Earth Day festivities April 19 at Alameda Park, and then given to a family that lost its own home to the Tea Fire.

“Demonstrating real-life examples of home-energy efficiency and fire safety at our Earth Day festival is a great addition to the event and the perfect opportunity for public education,” said Dave Davis, the CEC’s executive director. “For the home to benefit a local Tea Fire survivor makes this a real win-win situation.”

The idea for the project started even before the Tea Fire, said Lindsey Taggart, the CEC’s new building energy specialist. With the nonprofit organization’s more intense focus on green-building standards, Taggart’s challenge was to come up with something big for the Earth Day celebration.

Taking a cue from West Coast Green, a major green building conference held in San Francisco, the CEC decided on a pre-fabricated green home to demonstrate. Allen Associates, with its “Built to Ship” line of homes, agreed to step in and provide the house.

That was before the Tea Fire, which destroyed 230 homes in November. In the wake of the blaze, it became apparent that in this area, a home would ideally be both green and fire-resistant.

To that end, the small (roughly about 576 square feet with a 192-square-foot deck) home will be fitted with high-performing spray foam insulation, efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, and an on-demand water heater. Solar photovoltaics, green and recycled materials, and water-efficient fixtures are also a part of this project. To deal with fire, the home has been designed to have a standing seam metal roof, fiber cement siding, enclosed eaves and no vents.

Construction of the home got under way at Alameda Park on Saturday and crews had made significant progress by late afternoon. Visitors to the demonstration house will find it finished on the outside, but only partially finished inside to show off its features.

But it won’t stay a demo home for long. After the Earth Day celebration, the house will be completed, split along its central seam, and trucked up to Coyote Road to be given to a family left homeless by the blaze.

A three-month search for the right recipients yielded Lisa Camarillo and her daughter, Bryana, a sixth-grader at Cold Spring School. Camarillo, according to the CEC and Allen Associates, is a descendent of the Rivera family, which has owned property in the Santa Barbara area since the late 1800s.

Other families were carefully considered, as well, but they were filtered out by issues with the project site, access to the property, insufficient funds on the part of the family, or having too much insurance to be considered for a community-based project.

“The Camarillos were one of the first families that came and asked for help at the recovery office,” said Adele Goggia of Harrison Design Associates, who served as volunteer architect at the now-closed Tea Fire Relief Center at Cold Spring School.

“They have been involved in the Mountain Drive community for generations. Their daughter goes to Cold Springs School. Having them be the family to receive this house helps tie these two communities together in a wonderful way,” she said.

“This is the most perfect family!” agreed Claire Gottsdanker, president of the Mountain Drive Community Association. “The Camarillo/Rivera Family has owned the property on Coyote Road since the early 1900s. They have been a significant part of the history of the Mountain Drive area. I am so happy that they are the ones to receive this house.”

Despite efforts to reduce the cost of the home by securing donations of building materials through Allen Associates and the contribution of design time from Wade Davis Design, the Camarillos are still short on the cash to cover certain elements, like the solar water-heating system, or the photovoltaics, given the amount of their insurance reimbursement.

A special fund has been established through the Mountain Drive Community Association. People interested in contributing to the project can send checks to “MDCA” (indicating the “Camarillo/Rivera Family Fund” in the memo line on the check), 1187 Coast Village Road, No. 1-343, Santa Barbara 93108.

“We did a very similar project after Hurricane Katrina where we worked with the Santa Barbara Habitat for Humanity, Crane School families, and local vendors and subcontractors to build a home for a family in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi,” said Ian Cronshaw of Allen Associates.

“We are very excited to be working with a local Tea Fire family and building them a new green, energy-efficient and fire-resistant home.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .