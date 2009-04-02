IRS Offers Free Tax Prep in Advance of April 15 Deadline

Taxpayers facing the April 15 deadline may be able to use one of the free tax prep sites operating in the region this filing season, including facilities in downtown Santa Barbara, Camarillo and Santa Maria. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites help those making up to $42,000, which is the upper income limit for the valuable but underused Earned Income Tax Credit. VITA sites usually serve walk-in visitors on a first-come, first-served basis. AARP Tax Aide sites help seniors who have less complicated tax returns and usually require an appointment.

Days and times of service vary at these sites. In all instances, remember to bring identification, W-2 forms, other earnings and financial records, and bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit of refunds. For more information, call toll-free to the IRS at 800.906.9887 or AARP at 888.227.7669.

In addition, the IRS operates Taxpayer Assistance Centers, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. TACs provide forms and publications, answer questions, and help arrange payment schedules regardless of a person’s income.

The IRS TACs in the region include:

» Santa Barbara, 1332 Anacapa St.

» Bakersfield, 4825 Coffee Road

» Camarillo, 751 Daily Drive

» El Monte, 9350 E. Flair Drive

» Long Beach, 501 W. Ocean Blvd.

» Los Angeles Downtown, 300 N. Los Angeles St.

» Santa Maria, 2384 Professional Parkway

» Van Nuys, 6230 Van Nuys Blvd.

Click here for more information on the IRS.

— Victor Omelczenko is an Internal Revenue Service media relations specialist.