Friday, June 15 , 2018, 11:33 am | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Arrested in Rash of Isla Vista Auto Burglaries

Bike patrol officers discover prowler, detectives link him to 21 thefts

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 2, 2009 | 8:34 p.m.

Ezequiel Altamirano
Ezequiel Altamirano

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have connected a suspected auto burglar to a series of nearly two dozen similar crimes in Isla Vista.

Deputies on bicycle patrol in the 800 block of Camino Pescadero discovered a man in dark clothing peering into parked vehicles with a flashlight during the early morning hours of March 5. During questioning, deputies found the man, identified as Ezequiel Altamirano, 37, in possession of a stolen cell phone. A subsequent search of his residence revealed electronic equipment and he was arrested for providing false information to a police officer and for possession of stolen property.

After he was interviewed at the jail, detectives linked him to 21 other burglaries in Isla Vista, and valued items taken in the thefts at more than $6,000. Altamirano remains jailed on charges of auto burglary, possession of stolen property and an immigration detainer.

Authorities are encouraging individuals to keep parked vehicles locked, and to contact the I.V. Foot Patrol Station at 805.681.4179 for more information on auto burglaries in the Isla Vista area.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 