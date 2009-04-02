Nuclear Age Peace Foundation Seeking Entries for Peacemaker Video Contest

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation has announced the 2009 Swackhamer Disarmament Video Contest. This year’s title is “Breakthrough: Putting the Nuclear Genie Back in the Bottle.” The contest, hosted on YouTube, seeks short (two to three minutes) videos addressing that theme.

Here are the contest guidelines:

President Obama has stated, “This is the moment to begin the work of seeking the peace of a world without nuclear weapons.” The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation wants to make sure that the new U.S. policy reflects this position, and we are working hard to make sure Obama’s words are turned into action.

Many proponents of nuclear weapons argue that nuclear weapons cannot be “un-invented,” or that “the nuclear genie cannot be put back in the bottle.”

How can we achieve a world free of nuclear weapons by 2020? Once this is achieved, how can we make sure that the “nuclear genie” stays in the bottle forever? Make a video of three minutes or less addressing these questions.

To enter, join the You Tube group at www.youtube.com/group/genieinbottle. Once you have uploaded your video on the You Tube page, fill out the contest entry form. You will need to include your video’s URL on your entry form.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three videos, with $1,000 for first place, $750 for second and $250 for third. There will be up to five honorable mention awards.

All entries must be received electronically by 5 p.m. June 15. A committee of filmmakers and educators selected by the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation will judge entries on the basis of originality of ideas, creativity and clarity of expression. Winners will be announced on July 15.

Click here for the contest rules.

All Rights Reserved: All submissions become the property of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation and may be used by the foundation on its Web site or in publications. All products resulting from the winning proposals become the property of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation. The foundation reserves the right to publish or broadcast all submissions to the contest.

Click here to view last year’s winners.

For more information, contact Rick Wayman, the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation’s program director, at 805.965.3443 or e-mail [email protected]

— Steven Crandell is development and public affairs director at the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.