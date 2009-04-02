Rep. Lois Capps: Bill Would Combat Global Warming Threat

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Thursday reintroduced legislation to help coastal communities combat the treat of global warming. The Coastal State Climate Change Planning Act would establish a new grant program under the Coastal Zone Management Act to encourage coastal states to modify their current coastal management programs to plan for the impacts of global warming, such as sea level rise. Joining Capps in co-sponsoring the legislation were Reps. Sam Farr and Doris Matsui, D-Calif., and Guam delegate Madeleine Z. Bordallo.
“Global warming is a growing threat that will seriously challenge the entire planet, and Ground Zero for it effects our coastal states,” Capps said in a statement. “This legislation will provide coastal states with the financial resources they need to develop plans to prepare for the unique set of challenges they are facing because of global warming. I’ll be working to ensure this bill moves through the committee process as soon as possible.”
— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.