Rep. Lois Capps: Bill Would Regulate Tobacco Like the Drug That It Is

By Emily Kryder | April 2, 2009 | 10:28 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Thursday applauded the passage of critical legislation to reduce smoking, particularly among young people. On a 298-112 vote, the House passed the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act (H.R.1285). The measure, authored by Rep. Henry Waxman, D-Calif., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and co-sponsored by Capps, would give the Food and Drug Administration the authority to regulate tobacco products and provides the agency with additional resources to carry out these new regulatory responsibilities.

“This is legislation that is long overdue,” said Capps, vice chairwoman of the health subcommittee. “For too long tobacco companies have taken advantage of a lack of regulation of their deadly and addictive product. Sadly, the most vulnerable victims of this lack of oversight have been our children. This bill will finally give the FDA the authority and the resources it needs to regulate tobacco products like the drugs that they are.

“This step will save thousands if not millions of lives and drastically improve the health of millions of Americans. I hope the Senate quickly follows our lead and passes this much needed bill for the health and safety of our constituents, particularly our children.”

Click here to watch Capps’ floor speech.

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

