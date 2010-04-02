CALM, Storyteller Children’s Center Hosting StoryFaire

CALM (Child Abuse Listening and Mediation) and the Storyteller Children’s Center are collaborating to host StoryFaire, a book and authors festival for children and families to celebrate the joy of reading — free of charge.

StoryFaire will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 at De la Guerra Plaza and will feature 18 children’s book authors and illustrators showcasing their work, plus story times, arts and crafts, refreshments and more. This year’s StoryFaire headlining author is Valerie Tripp, best know for her American Girl book series.

StoryFaire is geared toward all ages and is open to the public.

The following noted authors and illustrators, many of which are local, will appear in the story and picture tents at the event: Jim Buckley, Joe Cepeda, Rene Colato, Siri Weber Feeney, Mary Ann Fraser, Joan Graham, Bruce Hale, Dan Hanna, Carol Heyer, Barbara Jean Hicks, Valerie Hobbs, Marni McGee, Lynn Montgomery, Dan Santat, Sherry Shahan, Jody Shapiro and Greg Trine.

In addition to Tripp, select authors will appear on the main stage and read stories throughout the day. Other performers who will take the stage include Oscar the Storyteller, Cinderella (courtesy of Tea in Tiaras), musician Putnam Lee, KinderMusik performers, English Country Dancers, Ritual of the Connecting Swords, and former Broadway singer Kerri Sanford. All authors, including Tripp, will be available to sign books.



Children also will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on art projects thanks to Art From Scrap and KidzArt.

Refreshments will be available, and every child will go home with a free book. Chaucer’s Books will have books for sale at StoryFaire and will contribute a percentage of sales to CALM and Storyteller.

