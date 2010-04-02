Ginger Salazar Joins Scholarship Foundation Board

The Stanford graduate is a past recipient of a scholarship from the foundation

Ginger Salazar has been appointed to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Board of Directors.

Salazar, a Lompoc native and Stanford University graduate, worked in brand management at Procter & Gamble before co-founding target marketing company Imagitas.

Salazar and her husband, Brett Matthews, are parents of four children and reside in Montecito. She is past recipient of a scholarship from the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Established in 1962, the Scholarship Foundation inspires, encourages and supports Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of college, graduate and vocational education through financial aid advising and scholarships.

— Rebecca Anderson is the director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.